Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Poe and Raven

You know what they say, two cats are better than one! Poe and Raven are bonded felines and gentle souls who love lap time with their humans. Raven is the more outgoing of the two and a talented hunter of flies and other small insects. Poe excels at prolonged napping and loves a good, comfy bed.

Poe and Raven have been together their whole lives and cannot be adopted separately. These girls play well with humans but are still figuring out other cats, so they would prefer to be the only animals in the house.

You can come visit Poe and Raven during our open hours, Friday through Sunday from 11 .a.m. to 3 p.m., or schedule a weekday appointment by emailing shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is at 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena. Go to wecareanimalrescue.org for more information.

