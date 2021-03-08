Pet Patrol: Poe

Poe’s a beautiful, black female with gorgeous yellow eyes. She loves to climb and survey her kingdom from on high. She’s quite independent, but after she warms up to someone, she particularly enjoys being petted. Just a little over a year old, Poe’s ready to move on to a new home and family.
For adoption information, contact We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.
