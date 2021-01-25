Pet Patrol: Primrose

Little Primrose is a gray and white, domestic medium-hair cat. A good Samaritan found Primrose abandoned after she’d delivered a litter of kittens. Primrose is slightly vision-impaired due to corneal swelling in both eyes, but moves confidently in her environment, occasionally jumping up on chairs and shelves. Gentle and quiet, Primrose is happiest when curled up on a human lap.
If you have an available lap, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.
