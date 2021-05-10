Primrose is a 3-year-old with a huge personality packed into a tiny body. She loves everyone and thrives on full-body pets. Primrose is visually impaired but not blind and acclimates well to her surroundings. She does require daily eye drops to manage her eye condition (feline herpes), but she is very easygoing and doesn’t fuss about her drops. Primrose has an endearing habit of hiding under pillows and blankets but comes when you call her. She’s not a lap cat but will offer you passionate head bumps and then relax on her back. Call We Care Animal Rescue at 963-7044 for more information.
Pet Patrol: Primrose
- FOR THE STAR
