Double trouble or twice as nice? You decide when you adopt this bonded dynamic duo. (Correct answer: twice as nice.) Rex, a grey tabby, loves lap time and snuggling. Girly Girl, a blue cream calico, is a bit more reserved, preferring to enjoy her Uncle Rex’s company. For more information on this pleasant pair and other available cats, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.
Pet Patrol: Rex and Girly Girl
