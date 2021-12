Double trouble or twice as nice? Find out by adopting this bonded dynamic duo just in time for the holidays. (Correct answer: Santa says twice as nice.) Rex, a grey tabby, loves lap time and snuggling. Girly-Girl, a blue cream calico, is a bit more reserved, preferring to enjoy her Uncle Rex’s company. Adopt this pleasant pair at We Care Animal Rescue in St. Helena, and you can fill your home with double the holiday cheer. Call 707-963-7044 for more information.