Ryan is a 2-year-old male and one of We Care's youngest residents. He’s charming, playful, and full of that kitten energy. He loves playing with toys and climbing up high to oversee his kingdom. He also relishes cat trees, real trees, and any box he encounters. Ryan’s good with other cats and very friendly with people. He may be shy at first, but once he’s comfortable, everyone will enjoy his lively personality. Ryan doesn’t have any medical issues and would be great in any household. Right now, he’s waiting for you at We Care Animal Rescue in St. Helena so call or email for more information: 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org
Pet Patrol: Ryan
- FOR THE STAR
-
-
