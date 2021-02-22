 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Ryan
 Submitted photo

Shy and sweet, Ryan is a beautiful black and white cat. Only 1 year old, when Ryan first arrived, he was shy and fearful, but has now grown comfortable with all the humans that work at the shelter. And he’s become very enthusiastic about playtime. Pull a toy mouse on a string and I’ll chase it for hours. Offer to pet him and he’ll be thrilled.

To adopt Ryan, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

