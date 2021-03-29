Pet Patrol: Ryan

A youngster just a year and a half old, Ryan is curious and playful. If you’ve got it, he’ll climb it. Ryan is rather shy but would warm up to a new family given the right amount of time and attention. Don’t leave him up a tree, learn more about Ryan at We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.