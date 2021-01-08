 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Samson
Pet Patrol: Samson

Samson

Samson

Samson is a 3-year-old, short-haired white and brown tabby. He came to the shelter as a kitten and grew up into a very friendly fellow. He gets along with everyone, two-legged and four-legged, and happily kisses everybody he encounters. Despite his affectionate and easy-going manner, Samson is still waiting for his forever home.

For adoption information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

