Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Samson

Samson

Samson

 Submitted photo

Samson is a shy but spirited 3-year-old who never misses playtime. He loves to climb and play hide-and-seek and is a pro at laser chasing. This gentle boy is rather picky when it comes to human friends, but once you gain his trust, he‘ll be your new bestie. Samson wants a patient family that understands he’ll need some time to come out of his shell. You can visit Samson every Friday through Sunday, from 11 am to 3 pm at We Care Animal Rescue, 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena, or go to wecareanimalrescue.org for more information.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

