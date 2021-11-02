Pet Patrol: Samson

Samson is a shy but spirited 3-year-old who never misses playtime. He loves to climb and play hide-and-seek and is a pro at laser chasing. This gentle boy is rather picky when it comes to human friends, but once you gain his trust, he‘ll be your new bestie. Samson wants a patient family that understands he’ll need some time to come out of his shell. You can visit Samson every Friday through Sunday, from 11 am to 3 pm at We Care Animal Rescue, 1345 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena, or go to wecareanimalrescue.org for more information.