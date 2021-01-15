Pet Patrol: Snowball

Six-year-old Snowball is almost as white as snow, except for a scattering of beauty marks on her face, and black snow pants on her hindquarters. Her snow pants are accented by an outstandingly fluffy tail. Snowball loves attention and is always on the lookout for her favorite thing ever, a back rub.
For adoption information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.