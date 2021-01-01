Pet Patrol: Stickers

Stickers is a 3-year-old, short-haired brown tabby. When she came to the shelter, she was very thin, and covered with flea bites and plant stickers. After the prickly burrs were removed, Stickers quickly recovered and developed a healthy appetite — a little too healthy. She now weighs a zaftig 15 pounds and enjoys sunbathing and playing with humans.
For adoption information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.
