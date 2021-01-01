 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Patrol: Stickers
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Stickers

{{featured_button_text}}
Stickers

Stickers

 Submitted photo

Stickers is a 3-year-old, short-haired brown tabby. When she came to the shelter, she was very thin, and covered with flea bites and plant stickers. After the prickly burrs were removed, Stickers quickly recovered and developed a healthy appetite — a little too healthy. She now weighs a zaftig 15 pounds and enjoys sunbathing and playing with humans.

For adoption information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

From the archive: Pets, owners march in Napa

Photos of St. Helena’s Wappo Park dog park, 2018

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News