Pet Patrol: Stickers

Found abandoned in the middle of the highway, Stickers was malnourished and covered with ticks and stickers. She’s now a healthy, big, brown tabby who’s very affectionate and friendly. She’d like to lavish her abundant sweetness on a family of her own, so please contact We Care Animal Rescue to adopt her.
Call 707-963-7044 or email
shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.
Nita & Mowgli
"These two are siblings, their parents are good friends and they get to have play dates all of the time," said Jenna Wagner of Napa. "Mowgli is the queen of cuddles and Nita is the rambunctious one."
Sawyer
Sawyer is a 2-year-old Golden Retriever who is trying very hard to comprehend what social distancing means, says Josh Daclan of Napa.
Tabby
"Tabby loves to go for walks," said Lucy Perga of American Canyon. "He's very social and friendly. His original name was Prince Harry but we call him Tabby for short!"
Dorothy
Dorothy is a farm kitty who enjoys the finer things in life, according to owner Aura Maffettone of Calistoga.
Rory and Peaches
Rory and Peaches are Bearded Dragons. "
Rory is a cuddle bug," said owner Nicholas Bentley of Napa. "His favorite treats are dandelions! Peach is 1 year old and is up to explore everywhere and everything!"
Wynton
"
Fresh air & long walks are keeping us both sane," says Brandyn Scott of Napa.
Leonardo DiCatrio
"Leo is in his terrible twos," says owner Rosie Orozco of Napa. "He loves watching birds, chasing squirrels through the windows and lounging in the sunlight. Lately, he’s really enjoyed spending extra time with his parents as they work from home. He was adopted from the Napa County Animal Shelter almost two years ago."
Missy and Melody
Missy is a Boston Terrier, and Melody is a Corgi-Chihuahua mix. " They are inseparable! They can’t go anywhere without the other. Missy will be 1 year old in April and Melody turned 2 in February," says Amanda Bentley of Napa.
Alfalfa
Alfalfa is a 16-year-old miniature donkey that was rescued by Deassa Binstock of Napa a few years ago.
Scooby
Scooby is a Yorkie Terrier who is always looking for the next squirrel or bird to chase in his backyard, says Klarisse Moncada of Napa.
Pumpkin
Pumpkin enjoys playing fetch with owner Mariann in Napa.
Sophie
"Sophie came to us as a foster at only 5 weeks old," said R oberta Solomon. "We were initially worried that our 12-year-old Maltese, Alvin, wouldn't be happy with a puppy. Fast forward, and they adore each other. Even at 16-plus, Alvin still tries to play with Sophie!"
Gray & Red
Red & Gray are glad social distancing rules don’t apply to roosters, says Brandyn Scott of Napa.
Champ
"Champ is always a Mini Goldendoodle full energy," says Jose Jaramillo of American Canyon. "He is a playful and social puppy!"
Pandora
"Our little furless girl, Pandora, became part of the family 3 weeks ago and has already brought our family so much joy through this crazy period in time!" says owner April Moreno of Napa.
Mr Brady Belvedere Ames
"Mr Belvedere is so loved!" says Eddie and Laisha Ames of Napa.
Gulliver
"Gully has been part of the family since he was 10 months old," said Mary Palmer of Calistoga. "He is trained to ride and drive. His favorite treat is an mint."
Laela
Laela the Yorkie, owned by Josie in American Canyon, loves playing with her toys and cuddling.
Junebug
Junebug is a fun loving, crazy French Bulldog who always wants to play, says Colleen Harder of Napa
Marbles
"Marbles is a shelter rescue, adopted as a kitten," says Ellen Frediani of Napa. "He taught himself how to fetch, is very entertaining (he's the highlight of his Fur Mommy's Facebook page - she thinks he needs his own, as he definitely has a following), and is constantly at her side."
Black Chin & White Fin
"
The boys have been practicing shelter in place forever, so this is nothing new for them," says Brandyn Scott of Napa.
Mac
Mac enjoys mundane household tasks, says Rian Lindley of Napa
Wriggley & Minnie
"
Wriggs and Minn are here to bring a smile to your face during these tough times," says owner Grace Prescott of Napa.
Harley
"Harley was a feral kitten when we rescued him," said Anna Kirgiorgis of Napa. "We quickly became rescue fails as he won our hearts."
Darla
Darla likes to come in and beg for meal worms, says Angie Thornton of Napa. "She definitely rules the roost!"
Toby
Toby just wants everyone to love him all the time, says owner Mandi Robledo of Calistoga. "He loves to be outside. He likes to kiss your face and nibble your nose when he’s sitting next you."
Otis
Otis is " probably the best dog in the world" according to Cameron of Napa.
Pancha & Pancho
Pancha & Pancho are Shih Tzu puppies born on Valentine’s Day! "They came at a perfect time as they are a great stress reliever during this shelter-in-place!" says Sam Olson of Napa.
Henry
"Henry doesn’t understand personal space," says owner Aura Maffettone of Calistoga
Sharkie
Sharkie, owned by Jason Legg, was named after the San Jose Sharks mascot.
Lou
Lou, owned by Jason Legg, is named after the San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal.
Ollie
Ollie is a 7-year-old Chihuahua and has been Napan Jerome Wilson's best friend ever since they found each other three years ago at a San Francisco animal shelter.
Gus
"
Nobody is more thrilled to relax at home all day than Gus," says owner Cristy Kaer of Napa.
Lili
Lili
loves camping, fishing and adventures, according to owner Niki Meyers of Napa.
Aeronaut
Aero loves water, especially puddles. He also loves his play buddies, classes at the Napa Valley Dog Training Club and field trips, says owner Marilane Bergfelt of Napa.
Bosco
Bosco loves treats and attention, but hates having his pictures taken, says owner Marisol Simpson of Napa
Alizé
Alizé is a 6-year-old German Shepard. She loves walks, chasing flies, digging, and her favorite snack is cheese (from her Kong), says owner Evelyn Flores of American Canyon.
Maya
Maya loves going to Alston Park.
Hope, Maya, and Meadow
This is
Stephanie Renee's "Quarentine Life" with Hope (on lap) Maya (pug) and Meadow (floor).
Winston and Sam
Winston, 2, and Sam, 13, love camping, outdoor adventures, and hugs, according to owner Lea Ronald of Napa.
Jack
Jack is 16 years old and so cuddly. "He loves everyone!" says owner
Amanda Bentley of Napa.
P2, Seeley and Booth Herdell-Hintz
These three amigos
P2, Seeley and Booth live in St. Helena with Kathleen Herdell.
Kobal
Kobal is an 8-month-old Siberian Husky puppy who is super sweet and loving, says owner Tianna Murray of Napa. "He loves to play fetch and tug of war. He is a goof ball who is always bouncing off the walls."
Emme
Emme is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who loves to snuggle. She lives in Napa with Wendy OBrien.
Olive & Brutus
Olive and Brutus are litter mates who were dropped off by their mother in our daughter's garage, said Fred and Shari Bonds of Lake Berryessa. "He's a moose and she's a petite little girl. Both are good snugglers during these trying times."
Buster
Buster likes to hang out in his peaceful place, says
Monty Sander of Napa.
Blue- Sebastian
Blue loves that Mom and Dad are working from home and staying healthy, according to Samantha Santos of Napa. "Plus, he can’t deny he’s been in a superb mood with the extra attention and bones he’s been receiving!"
Polo
Polo has bad hips, but that doesn’t stop her from playing tug of war, according to Ashanti Garcia of Napa. "She’s a Scorpio and never stops giving people kisses."
Gus Gus
"Gus Gus is a tiny rescue pup with the biggest heart!" according to Jessica Tahsler of Napa
Luna
Luna is an active dog who loves to hike and steal food, according to Paul Cooke of Napa
Sierra
Sierra loves her family, but she doesn’t play well with other dogs, says Lori Mihalache of Napa. "She’s crazy for water, playing fetch and chasing squirrels."
Bella
Lorie Moody of Napa says Bell is "the best dog ever!"
Maya
"Maya is 19 years old, deaf and has learned some sign language," said Lynn Krynen of Napa. "She has one of the sweetest dispositions I’ve ever seen."
Babygirl
"She is the queen bee in our house!" said Grace Judy of Napa. "She follows my husband everywhere. She loves getting her hair cut twice a year!"
Cat & Curry
Cat has pretty blue eyes, an Curry is pure black with no white on him, says Brenda Cahill of Napa.
Coco
"Coco will drive into ANY body of water, even if it's only a mud puddle," writes Kari and Jeff Prather of Napa.
Max
Max is full blooded Minpin, and he is a fun dog to have, says Mark Barstad of Napa.
Dolly Parton Holland
"
Dolly is a one-and-a-half-year-old bundle of love," said Samantha Holland of Napa. "She’s the sweetest girl, and we are so thankful for her."
Jager and Bear
"Jager was born and raised here in Napa," says Dave Perazzo of Napa. "His cousin Bear is visiting from So Cal is with him."
Louie
Louie loves to snuggle on the couch and is very playful with his toys, says Naomi Jacobo of Napa.
Morgan and Brooklyn
"Morgan is 4 months old. Brooklyn is almost 4 years old. Best buddies ever. I title this photo, 'Opposite yet symmetrical,'" said Sue Osborn of Napa.
Menina
"We adopted Menina last November and fell in love," says Leisa Matthes of Napa. "She is so sweet and funny! We are doing some agility training with her during our shelter-at home. It's a great way to pass the time!"
Felix
Felix, formerly of Napa. Submitted by Eric Apgar of Mansfield Center, CT
Lacey
"
This is our part-time kitty that we love so much. She spends a lot of her time with us, getting lots of love, treats and relaxing," said Dianna Sherwood of Napa.
Regie and Scooby
"Regie and Scooby are both therapy dogs at Valley Oak High School who are currently sheltering at home," says Angie Markle of Napa. "They're missing all the students and staff they love so much."
Lily
Lily is a 9-month-old French Bulldog, and she is stubborn to a fault," says Sean Atkinson of Napa. "She is excited to meet strangers and other dogs. Sleeps 95%, eats 4%, and plays 1%."
Maximilian
"Max is a character!" says Grace Hoffman of Napa. "Funny, naughty -- a big love bug and so floofy! He never stops talking!"
Mr. Pickles
"Mr. Pickles is a spicy little cuddle bug and a big momma's boy" says "When asked how much he likes having his humans home all the time, we got this reaction!"
Smokey
Smokey is enjoying having more time for walks, says Miguel & Paula Ayala of Napa.
Dizzy, Ralph, Deafie, Holly, Sassy, Buffy and Bella
"Our herd of seven - all loved, space to run, and too well-fed, according to my vet student daughter," writes Ailene and Paul Tarap of Napa County
Smudge
"Smudge was the friendly neighborhood stray who was adopted by her Fur Mommy after she was attacked by a raccoon," says Ellen Frediani of Napa. "She loves to cuddle, will purr if you even look at her and loves to chew the heads of her toy mice. Good mouser, that Smudge."
Kobe
Kobe is 5 years old and loves to just be chill, says Teresa Lindsey of Napa
Sofie
Sofie
loves to guard the house, says Avery Flock of Napa. She barks at whoever walks by or rings the doorbell. She also loves a puppuchino from Dutch Brothers.
Fatty
"
He started out fat, hence his name," says Wendy Thornton of Napa. "Sweetest, most loving cat ever, but with definite trust issues."
Gus
"Gus is a 110-pound lab that’s full of love," says Randi Golding of Napa. "He loves taking naps but is ready to leave for anything at the drop of the hat! Hobbies include carrying around shoes and reminding mom that it’s almost time for dinner."
Roscoe
"Roscoe is the sweetest knucklehead," says Abbey Howard of Napa. "We adopted him in November of 2019. He has a seizure disorder but doesn’t let that stop him. His favorite toy is the kids laundry baskets which he tosses in the air!"
Laini
"Laini is so mellow," says Eleanor Wood of Napa. "I look at her, and I calm down."
Dexter
"Dex loves to go on long walks and will warm anyone's heart with his sweet disposition," says Marie Bekele of Napa.
Hunter
"
Hunter is a cuddle bug and loves to be around people, especially his four-legged best friend Phoebe," says Elise Negueloua of Napa.
Plex
Hello my name is Plex, and I'm your local sweetheart. I love to cuddle, eat , and play. I'm energetic and ultra friendly.
-- Submitted by Merilyn Avina, Napa
Shasta
"Shasta is an 11-year-old Siberian cat who loves being the only cat 'working out' with mom and being fed at 4 a.m.," said Kathleen Tong of Angwin.
Bailey and Mielle
"
Bailey and Mielle are spending their days cuddling and playing with each other during this time of sheltering in place," says Angelina Mondavi of Angwin.
Leo
Handsome Leo was adopted from the shelter as a kitten. He’s loving, sweet and playful - everything you could want in a cat, says Veronica Jimenez of Napa.
Sparky
"
Sparky is a lovable 15-year-old black lab who has been with us all his life here in Napa," said Yesenia Gonzalez of Napa. "He loves to join in on hiking and walks, and is a great swimmer!"
Wall-E
"
This kitty was the only litter survivor," said Nicole Langton of Napa. "He is very sweet and snuggly! He belongs to my 9-year old-daughter and the two of them are like two peas in a pod."
Buddy
"Buddy
is the best cat you could ask for gods gift to earth," says Anthony.
Guapo
"
This little guy is really smart, very protective and loves to play with a laser pointer," said Maria Alvarado of Napa. "He is so spoil that he believes he's a baby. He always wants mom to carry him around the house. We love him so much."
Rickey & Reba
"
Rickey is in the San Francisco Giants coat and Reba is in the San Francisco 49ers coat," says David & Karen DeRosa of American Canyon.
Rummy
"My 25-pound baby! Loves to cuddle with Mom, but doesn't like Grandma," says Taylor Lee of Napa.
Augie, Jet, and Cosmo
"
Augie, Jet, and Cosmo love to make people happy," says Juliana Giovannoni of Napa. "They like playing ball, going to the beach, and sleeping."
Nitro
Nitro is our yard guard! Sits on the slope watching for anything that needs chasing away, says
Kim and Chrysti Suenram of Calistoga
Chopper
Chopper loves to “re-charge” in the sun at our new home, according to Jamie Atkinson of Napa.
Oscar
"
He's a big boy -- 22 pounds -- and loves to sleep and eat," says Sandra Halstead of Napa.
Gracie Ann Miller
"
Gracie use to be a Chiweenie but got fat, so now she’s a Chiwubby," says John and Julie Miller of Napa County. "She’s also a pound puppy and the best thing that’s happened to us!"
Little Lilly
"Lilly runs the house," says Lilly's Napa owner. "She's a tad bossy. She keeps everyone in the house in line! She’s also a lovebug that has my husband wrapped around her tiny toe!"
Lexy and Cleo
Celebrating Mother’s Day together. Lexy is the first born from Cleo’s litter of nine. They love chasing balls and long walks, says Matthew Chan of Napa.
Ruby Loise
Beautiful and intelligent Ruby.
Submitted by Valerie Morris of Napa.
Frida
"Frida
cannot resist a tennis ball," said Lis MacDonald of Napa. "Throw it and she will bring it back and drop it at your feet. She happily retrieves the paper every morning and will help carry the mail in, too. She loves to sit on your lap while you are watching TV."
Sadie
"She's sweet, loving, funny with a bit of attitude," says Valerie Myers of Napa. "My fur child."
Rosie
"Rosie is 12 weeks old, and we love her to pieces," says Chris Monnens of St. Helena. "Her favorite things to do are snuggle, chase her ball and get treats for tricks. She was a surprise ‘corona puppy’ gift for my 8 year old daughter."
