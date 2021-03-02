 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Stickers
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Stickers

  Updated
Stickers

Stickers

 Submitted photo

Found abandoned in the middle of the highway, Stickers was malnourished and covered with ticks and stickers. She’s now a healthy, big, brown tabby who’s very affectionate and friendly. She’d like to lavish her abundant sweetness on a family of her own, so please contact We Care Animal Rescue to adopt her.

Call 707-963-7044 or email shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

