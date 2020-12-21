 Skip to main content
Pet Patrol: Stormy
Pet Patrol: Stormy

Three-year-old Stormy is a sweet and shy beauty. At bit cautious at first, once she warms up to you, she transforms into a lap cat who will shower you with kitty kisses. Stormy’s big green eyes and uncommon black tabby coloring are sure to make her a superstar in any fur family.

Currently Stormy is languishing at We Care Animal Rescue, just waiting to be discovered. For information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

