Tango is an affectionate, enthusiastic 8-year-old lad who would love to share his history with anyone willing to lend a lap and listen. Tango arrived at We Care Animal Rescue from Los Angeles with a fractured hind left leg. His broken leg healed but left him with a quirky gait that we think adds to his charm and dance skills. He hasn't let his injury hold him back from exploring and looking for a pat on the head or belly rub. For more information contact We Care Animal Rescue, shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.
Pet Patrol: Tango
