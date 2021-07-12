 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Patrol: Tango
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Tango

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Tango

Tango

 Submitted photo

Tango is an affectionate, enthusiastic 8-year-old lad who would love to share his history with anyone willing to lend a lap and listen. Tango arrived at We Care Animal Rescue from Los Angeles with a fractured hind left leg. His broken leg healed but left him with a quirky gait that we think adds to his charm and dance skills. He hasn't let his injury hold him back from exploring and looking for a pat on the head or belly rub. For more information contact We Care Animal Rescue, shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.

A new study has found that letting kids sleep next to their pets can help them to get better rest. As part of the study, 188 people aged 11 to 17 were asked about their sleeping habits and whether or not they have a pet. Those who “frequently” shared their bed with a dog, cat or rabbit enjoyed better sleep than those who didn’t. These preliminary results suggest bed-sharing with pets may not adversely affect the sleep of children and adolescents, Study Authors. The researchers say that this may be because having their pet nearby calms nighttime fears. However, the authors suggest that adults who share their bed with a pet might have their sleep negatively affected. This is because they are larger and need more space than children

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News