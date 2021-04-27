Pet Patrol: Tasha

Tasha, a 10-year-old female, is sweet and affectionate. She enjoys following her humans around and talking to them. Though a little wobbly due to cerebellar hypoplasia, Tasha moves comfortably through the shelter and she enjoys exploring the world around her. She can climb cat trees and even jumps onto tables. Nothing stops her or dampens her sunny personality. She doesn’t need medical treatment, only monitoring. Tasha will be happiest in a house with no other cats, or older cats who are not territorial. Contact We Care Animal Rescue at shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org or 707963-7044 to meet Tasha.