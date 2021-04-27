 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Patrol: Tasha
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Tasha

{{featured_button_text}}
Tasha

Tasha

 Submitted photo

Tasha, a 10-year-old female, is sweet and affectionate. She enjoys following her humans around and talking to them. Though a little wobbly due to cerebellar hypoplasia, Tasha moves comfortably through the shelter and she enjoys exploring the world around her. She can climb cat trees and even jumps onto tables. Nothing stops her or dampens her sunny personality. She doesn’t need medical treatment, only monitoring. Tasha will be happiest in a house with no other cats, or older cats who are not territorial. Contact We Care Animal Rescue at shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org or 707963-7044 to meet Tasha.

This adorable footage shows the funny moment a cat decided to go for a ride on his owner's robotic vacuum cleaner. One-and-a-half-year-old Jett was totally relaxed as he was propelled around the living room on top of the robotic device. Owner Chenice Gynn, 24, took the video of Jett's exploits at her home in Yate, Bristol.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News