Pet Patrol: Thor

Thor has a kitten when he arrived at WCAR in 2017. He is friendly and playful but was never adopted because he is FeLV positive. The FeLV virus is not contagious to humans, dogs, birds, or pocket pets, but is very contagious to other cats. That means that Thor is looking for a forever family with a cat-free home.
For adoption information, contact We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.
