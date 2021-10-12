Pet Patrol: Tommy

Tommy is an attractive, long-haired gentleman who just wants a lap to lay on. He delights in lounging, but he also thrives on pets and human attention. Tommy is a diabetic and needs insulin shots twice a day which he tolerates nonchalantly. Since Tommy is a bit on the rotund side, he’s also fed a special diet. Adoption fees are reduced to $50 this month as we do our part to help #cleartheshelters. You can visit Tommy at We Care in St. Helena during our open hours on Friday-Sunday, from 11 am to 3 pm or by appointment.