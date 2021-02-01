Pet Patrol: Wallace

Sixteen-year-old Wallace is a handsome short-hair orange tabby. He’s been at the shelter since 2005 and is more than ready to find a permanent home where he can enjoy his golden years.

Wallace is a champion head butter (the universal sign of feline affection) and also enjoys large cushions and warm laps. Learn more about Wallace by contacting We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

WATCH NOW: CUTE CAT ENJOYS A RIDE ON HIS OWNER’S ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER

FROM OUR READERS: DRESS UP YOUR PET DAY 2021