 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Patrol: Wallace
Pet Patrol

Pet Patrol: Wallace

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Wallace

Wallace

 Submitted photo

Sixteen-year-old Wallace is a handsome short-hair orange tabby. He’s been at the shelter since 2005 and is more than ready to find a permanent home where he can enjoy his golden years.

Wallace is a champion head butter (the universal sign of feline affection) and also enjoys large cushions and warm laps. Learn more about Wallace by contacting We Care Animal Rescue, 707-963-7044 or shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org. We Care Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill, roam-through shelter located in St. Helena, California.

WATCH NOW: CUTE CAT ENJOYS A RIDE ON HIS OWNER’S ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER

FROM OUR READERS: DRESS UP YOUR PET DAY 2021

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News