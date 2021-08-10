Would you care to chat? Yara is a great communicator, always meowing a greeting and vocalizing her opinions on any topic you’d care to discuss. Eight years young, Yara is a gentle, short-hair dilute calico. You won’t have to worry about her chewing on the furniture, because she has no teeth (which doesn’t stop her from eating). If you’d like to meet Yara, call We Care Animal Rescue at 707-963-7044 or email us at shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.
Pet Patrol: Yara
