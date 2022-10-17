Pianist Lise Deschamps Ostwald performs in Angwin on Sunday

Pianist Lise Deschamps Ostwald will perform on the Paulin Recital Hall stage at Pacific Union College in Angwin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
Deschamps Ostwald will present complex works by Scarlatti, Schubert, Chopin, Schumann and Debussy on a Hamburg Steinway. She will also perform a four-hand piece with her friend and fellow concert pianist William Corbett-Jones.
The concert begins at 4 p.m. Admission is free. An outdoor reception will follow.
A native of Montreal, Deschamps Ostwald now lives in the Bay Area. She has given concerts, orchestra performances, and lecture-recitals across Europe, has performed in numerous cities in Australia and North America, and has participated in several international festivals on Schumann and Brahms. While teaching at the University of San Francisco, she also managed a private teaching studio.
Corbett-Jones is a professor at San Francisco State University and has performed throughout North America, Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia as a soloist with orchestra, a recitalist, and in collaboration with internationally renowned colleagues.
