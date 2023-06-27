The pickleball craze has arrived in St. Helena, with four new courts at Crane Park.
The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29.
“We are excited to bring pickleball to our community and provide an additional recreational activity that promotes fitness, social interaction and friendly competition,” Mayor Paul Dohring said in a statement. “The opening of these pickleball courts is a testament to our continued commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and fostering a sense of community.”
The pickleball courts, which are lighted to allow for evening play, are in addition to other Crane Park amenities like tennis courts, bocce courts, a volleyball court and the skate park.
“It is our hope that community members of all ages will have increased opportunities to be active and to participate in friendly matches, open recreational play and pickleball clinics,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dave Jahns. “The addition of pickleball courts has been several years in the making, so we are excited to bring this new amenity to St. Helena. Over the next six months we plan to monitor usage and may add additional scheduling details, court guidelines, and/or make facility modifications as needed.”
Pickleball is growing in popularity across the country and here in Napa Valley.
Nick Otto
PHOTOS: Game, Set, Match! Pickleball in Napa Valley
Pickleball
Beth Arbios plays a shot during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city is currently turning one of center's two tennis courts into four permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Julie Garvey returns a ball during a pickleball clinic at the Vineyard Park courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players are seen during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city is currently turning one of center's two tennis courts into four permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Susan Segal, co-chair of the Napa Valley Pickleball Group, is dressed for the occasion during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city is currently turning one of center's two tennis courts into four permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
A player returns a ball during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city is currently turning one of center's two tennis courts into four permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Bruno Grossi volleys a ball during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city plans to resurface these tennis courts and make them permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Judy Conley, facing, volleys with another player during a pickleball clinic at the Vineyard Park courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Alan Tenscher gives instructions during a pickleball clinic at the Vineyard Park courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players are seen going through drills during a pickleball clinic held at the Yountville pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players are seen stretching out at the start of a pickleball clinic at the Yountville pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players are seen going through drills during a pickleeball clinic held at the Yountville pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Alan Tenscher lunges for a ball while giving instructions during a pickleball clinic at the Vineyard Park courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
A Player is seen warming up before playing a match during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city plans to resurface these tennis courts and make them permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
A pickleball payer stands at the net during a pickle ball clinic at the Vineyard Park pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players are seen warming up before playing a match during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city is currently turning one of center's two tennis courts into four permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
A large group of pickle ball players listen to Mimi Ousman give instructions during a pickleball clinic at the Yountville pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Julie Garvey, in red, returns a ball during a pickleball clinic held at the Yountville pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players chat during a pickleball clinic held at the Vineyard Park courts in Yountville. Pickleball is as as much about the social interaction as it is about the game itself.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players are seen going through drills during a pickleball clinic held at the Yountville pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Judy Conley hits a shot during a pickleball clinic held at the Yountville pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players are seen going through drills during a pickleball clinic held at the Yountville pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players are seen warming up before playing a match during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city is currently turning one of center's two tennis courts into four permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players are seen warming up before playing a match during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city plans to resurface these tennis courts and make them permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Edwin Oviatt who is eighty-five years old, returns a ball during a pickleball clinic held at the Yountville pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Susa Segal, who helps organize pickle ball in Napa, poses for a photograph during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city plans to resurface these tennis courts and make them permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
A Player is seen on the sidelines waiting to get in a game during an open pickleball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city plans to resurface these tennis courts and make them permanent pickleball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Pickleball
Players are seen going through drills during a pickleball clinic held at the Yountville pickleball courts in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!