The pickleball craze has arrived in St. Helena, with four new courts at Crane Park.

The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29.

“We are excited to bring pickleball to our community and provide an additional recreational activity that promotes fitness, social interaction and friendly competition,” Mayor Paul Dohring said in a statement. “The opening of these pickleball courts is a testament to our continued commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and fostering a sense of community.”

The pickleball courts, which are lighted to allow for evening play, are in addition to other Crane Park amenities like tennis courts, bocce courts, a volleyball court and the skate park.

“It is our hope that community members of all ages will have increased opportunities to be active and to participate in friendly matches, open recreational play and pickleball clinics,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dave Jahns. “The addition of pickleball courts has been several years in the making, so we are excited to bring this new amenity to St. Helena. Over the next six months we plan to monitor usage and may add additional scheduling details, court guidelines, and/or make facility modifications as needed.”

