Who can resist a nice slice of pizza with fresh ingredients from the Farmers’ Market?

For a classic meat pizza, precook a few northern Italian sausages from Woodlands Charcuterie, or lamb merguez sausages from Beffa Springs Ranch, or Mexican chorizo from Sonoma County Meat Company.

For a veggie pizza, lightly sauté a combination of red, Walla Walla, and torpedo onions, and top with fresh tomatoes from The Patch.

Pick up a cauliflower from Tu Universo and try your hand at making a cauliflower pizza crust.

Try a Mediterranean-style pizza by adding sun-dried tomato hummus on top of pita bread from Greek Table and adding artichokes and a few Greek olives.

For dessert, make a sweet crust pastry and top with sliced Independence nectarines from Arceo Ranch, plant-based mozzarella from Nova Terra Creamery, a drizzle of honey from Gerard’Z Honeybees and crushed smoked nuts. You will have a great balance of acid, sweet and smoky for a lovely dessert.

To keep the house cool, cook your pizza on the barbecue. Or, to keep things really simple, buy a ready-made wood-fired pizza from Cheese and Crust. They have a great selection of meat and veggie pizzas and offer gluten-free options. Yum!

Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 a.m. until noon in Crane Park from May to October.

This Friday we will have a demonstration by Chef Aaron Meneghelli, executive chef of Luxury Estates E&J Gallo: Louis M. Martini Winery/J Vineyards & Winery as part of our Chef’s Table series at 10:30 a.m. Watch a demonstration of Chef Aaron’s take on a delicious “Summer Panzanella,” get some great cooking tips, enjoy the samples, and take a copy of the recipe home to give a try.

Market educator Gayle Davies will have fun projects for the kids as part of the Market Classroom July theme of “Water Wonders,” including a free kids' take-home activity.

Join in on the Fitness and Mobility Class at 9 a.m. given by Saint Fit on the lawn between the bocce courts and the skate park. All levels of fitness and mobility are welcome.

