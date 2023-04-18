The United Methodist Church of St. Helena invites everyone to celebrate love and enjoy live poetry readings and musical performances by Napa Valley locals at the Sunday Salon of Poetry and Music on Sunday, April 23.

The poetry of Dorothy Parker, Ogden Nash, Mary Oliver, and James Kavanaugh will be highlighted by readers Antonia Allegra, Susie Kaye, Burke Owens, and John Sullivan. Love ballads from Broadway musicals of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Richard Rogers, Cole Porter, and George Gershwin feature valley performers Katie Sculatti, Meghan Scheibal, and Joe Pesch.

Accompanying the singers are the pianists Mike Greensill and Terry Winn. Longtime St. Helenians Nancy Garden and John Sullivan developed this program, which takes a humorous, tender, approachable view of love in its many manifestations.

The doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the program starts at 4. Tickets are $30 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit Our Town St. Helena, a nonprofit dedicated to making small-town living affordable to people who are vital to the community. Learn more at ourtownsthelena.org.

