Poetry, music at St. Helena United Methodist Church

The St. Helena United Methodist Church will present an All Hallows/All Saints Salon of poetry, music and tales at 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 27.

Pastor Burke Owens will share verse and prose, accompanied by music by cellist Jeffrey MacFarland Johnson. Light refreshments and wine will follow the program.

A suggested $15 donation at the door, benefits the St Helena Methodist Church Building Fund.

For more information or to RSVP, please call 707 963 2839 or email to info@sthelenaunitedmethodistchurch.org.