Poetry, music at St. Helena United Methodist Church

Saint Helena United Methodist Church

The sign outside the Saint Helena United Methodist Church.

 Submitted photo

The St. Helena United Methodist Church will present an All Hallows/All Saints Salon of poetry, music and tales at 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 27.

Pastor Burke Owens will share verse and prose, accompanied by music by cellist Jeffrey MacFarland Johnson. Light refreshments and wine will follow the program.

A suggested $15 donation at the door, benefits the St Helena Methodist Church Building Fund.

For more information or to RSVP, please call 707 963 2839 or email to info@sthelenaunitedmethodistchurch.org.

