Angwin Pop Up studio sale

NBC Pottery & Friends will host a Pop Up Studio Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at 380 Eastern Ave. in Angwin.

Besides live music and custom pottery and sculpture from NBC Pottery (Will and Nikki Callnan), the works of 18 talented artists and makers will be on display and for sale.

The artists include:

-William Callnan III, dimensional paintings;

-Melissa, Mercedes and Anna Baker, oil paintings;

-Evan Hobart, ceramics and sculpture;

-Amanda Nelson, ceramics and jewelry;

-Moon Essence, natural skincare and soaps;

-Aline Geffroy, ceramics and watercolors;

-Sonia Lub, handmade jewelry;

-Stellareese Collection, handbags, totes and more;

-Maggie Maeb, HMBL Creations, balms, salves and more;

-J.D. Kammes, Fancy savage cuisine;

-Charlie Carpy, spices and rubs;

-Amy Bouland, Copper & Ash, wood burning and paint;

-HerbaBuena, biodynamic cannabis and products;

-Voilet Johnson, re-fashioned clothing;

-Joseph Shoemate, Howell Mountain Bread Com.

For more information, visit nbcpottery.com.

David Stoneberg's top 5 most memorable stories of 2019

As editor of the St. Helena Star, I get a chance to produce some good stories, often wine-related stories and occasionally, I am able to delve deeper into a subject.

You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com

St. Helena Star Editor

David Stoneberg is the editor of the St. Helena Star, an award-winning weekly newspaper. Prior to joining the Star in 2006, he worked for the Lake County Record-Bee, the Clear Lake Observer American, the Middletown Times Star, The Weekly Calistogan and st