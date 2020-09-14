Pope Valley horse ranch seeks funds after LNU Lightning Complex Fire

Rockridge Equine Rest and Retirement — a Pope Valley ranch dedicated to the rest, retirement and rescue of horses — took a direct hit from the recent LNU Lightning Complex Fire.
Blake Gardiner is quoted in Horse Network, a digital publishing platform founded in 2012. He runs the ranch along with his mother, owner Debbie Gardiner, his mother and Rockridge owner.
Gardiner writes that as the fire reached the property line, several volunteers arrived after a three-hour drive from Woodside with minutes to spare. Twenty-five horses were loaded in 10 minutes and evacuated. He said many of the critical structures on the Rockridge property remain intact, including their home, however, pastures on the property were damaged. Additionally, fencing, gates, water lines and a 4,000-gallon water tank needs to be replaced.
On Sept. 1 Rockridge Equine Rest and Retirement launched a GoFundMe Charity campaign with a goal of $8,000 to recover from the fire. As of Friday, 14 people had donated $1,325 in the past 10 days.
To thank their volunteers, Rockridge Equine Rest and Retirement hopes to pay the volunteers' expenses who made the trip. Rockridge Equine Rest will also use funds raised to make a donation to Sonoma Horse Park that is housing their 20 horses for two weeks. The remaining funds from the campaign will go towards repairs for Rockridge Equine Rest and Retirement.
For details visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/rockridge-fire-relief.
