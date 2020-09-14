Pope Valley horse ranch seeks funds after LNU Lightning Complex Fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rockridge Equine Rest and Retirement — a Pope Valley ranch dedicated to the rest, retirement and rescue of horses — took a direct hit from the recent LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Blake Gardiner is quoted in Horse Network, a digital publishing platform founded in 2012. He runs the ranch along with his mother, owner Debbie Gardiner, his mother and Rockridge owner.

Gardiner writes that as the fire reached the property line, several volunteers arrived after a three-hour drive from Woodside with minutes to spare. Twenty-five horses were loaded in 10 minutes and evacuated. He said many of the critical structures on the Rockridge property remain intact, including their home, however, pastures on the property were damaged. Additionally, fencing, gates, water lines and a 4,000-gallon water tank needs to be replaced.

On Sept. 1 Rockridge Equine Rest and Retirement launched a GoFundMe Charity campaign with a goal of $8,000 to recover from the fire. As of Friday, 14 people had donated $1,325 in the past 10 days.