Prepping for 'Dial M For Murder,' UpStage Napa Valley seeks a home

Members of UpStage Napa Valley hope their upcoming production of “Dial M for Murder” draws attention to their long-term wish to Dial H for Home.

The Upvalley theatrical troupe is “so blessed” by the opportunity to rehearse at St. Helena’s First Presbyterian Church and perform at Grace Episcopal Church down the street, said director Sharie Renault.

However, the cast and crew would love to have a single space where they could rehearse and perform, without having to set up and break down the set every night.

“A retro show like ‘Dial M for Murder’ calls for a door, a mantle, and plush, high-end furniture,” Renault said. Preparing the set and dismantling it “gets very tiring,” she said.

A 3,000-square-foot space somewhere in St. Helena or Calistoga with affordable rent and ample parking would be ideal, Renault said.

“We’re so grateful to have any space at all, but it’s a lot of work,” Renault said. “We’d love to have a space we can call our own.”

There’s been talk of renovating the Signorelli Barn on Pope Street as a performance venue, but nothing has come of it. The Tucker Farm Center, located midway between St. Helena and Calistoga, poses the same challenge of setting up and breaking down sets.

‘Dial M for Murder’

"Dial M for Murder" opens Feb. 25 and plays Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 13.

Originally a play by Frederick Knott but most famous for Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 movie adaptation, “Dial M for Murder” boasts adultery, money, crime, and a moody film-noir atmosphere. Describing too much of the twisty plot would be — well, a crime worthy of capital punishment.

Lauren Haugen stars as Margot, wife to Tony (Russ Kladko) and — this isn’t giving away too much — lover to Max (Fred Ireland).

“She’s a complex character who’s been through a lot,” Haugen said, adding that she can’t go into too much detail without spoiling plot elements.

Haugen has appeared in three or four Upstage Napa Valley shows and, most recently, Valley Players’ production of “Ladies Briefs.” She minored in theater in college and has been participating in community theater for about 15 years.

“Margot is completely unlike anybody else I’ve ever played,” Haugen said. “She’s darker, whereas a lot of the other characters I’ve played have been a little lighter. It’s a stretch, but Sharie’s good about pushing you to get there.”

Rehearsing in one space and performing in another is also difficult, Haugen added. As an actor, “You always have to readjust,” she said.

Haugen said a choreographed fight scene poses another challenge, but the less said about that the better.

Kladko described his character as an “opportunistic conniver” who uses everybody around him to get his way — and his wife’s money.

“He’s pretty ruthless and doesn’t have any scruples at all,” Kladko said.

Kladko appeared in UpStage Napa Valley’s Playwright Festival last fall, but his primary stage experience has been in opera, singing baritone. His vocal experience came in handy in mastering Tony’s British accent, although he deferred to fellow cast member Paul Cotten as “the real expert” on British accents.

The Cop and The Husband

Cotten’s Inspector Hubbard is an unassuming cop who’s smarter than he lets on. Think Columbo.

“He’s not quite bumbling, but he’s a little bit forgetful and awkward,” Cotten said. “Yet he’s very sharp. As soon as he shows up on the scene he’s aware that he’s being given some misinformation.”

Cotten has been acting for about 20 years and has won three Arty Awards for his performances in Napa/Solano productions of “To Kill a Mockingbird” (where he played Atticus Finch), “The Importance of Being Earnest,” and “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”

Between auditioning via Zoom, rehearsing in a mask, and working in separate rehearsal and performing spaces, “Dial M for Murder” has been a unique experience for Cotten.

“The mask is so obstructive for an actor,” he said.

Ireland plays Max, who writes crime fiction for television and knows a thing or two about murder plots. Appearing in his 13th UpStage Napa Valley production, Ireland said Renault helped him come up with a backstory for his character: a widowed war correspondent.

“The challenge for me is not saying much,” Ireland said. “My energy comes from having a lot of lines, and here I spend a lot of time waiting while other people are talking.”

Black and white

The ‘50s-set production makes use of period-appropriate props, like a rotary phone belonging to Renault’s friend Kevin Fitzpatrick and a desk that once belonged to the late Anne Anderson, an avid UpStage Napa Valley fan.

In keeping with the noir-ish tone, the costumes, sets and props are drained of primary colors to achieve a “black and white” look, Renault said.

That’s not to say the production is trying to emulate the Hitchcock version — which, after all, was shot in color.

“This isn’t Grace Kelly, Ray Milland,” Renault said. “We’re really doing our own thing.”

“Dial M for Murder” will be performed at Newton Hall of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena Feb. 25 through March 13. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee begins at 2:30 p.m.

Audience members must remain masked and show identification and proof of vaccination (including booster) at the door.

Tickets are available at www.upstagenapavalley.org, or call 341-3278 for will call.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

