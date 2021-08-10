Preschool director praises St. Helena Preschool For All

The St. Helena Rotary Club's fundraiser for St. Helena Preschool For All is underway. Here's what Maureen Kelly, director of the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, says about Preschool For All:

"The St Helena Cooperative Nursery school has proudly been in partnership with St. Helena Preschool For All (SHPFA) since its inception in 2010.

"Over our 11 years working together, the Co-op and SHPFA have made it possible for many children to walk into our schoolhouse each fall and emerge each spring with broadened minds and expanded social-emotional skills that support their success in Kindergarten and beyond. SHPFA children and their families have diversified and enriched the Co-op community, bringing our core values of equity, empathy, and full inclusion to life as children discover and learn together through play.