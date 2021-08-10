Preschool director praises St. Helena Preschool For All

The St. Helena Rotary Club's fundraiser for St. Helena Preschool For All is underway. Here's what Maureen Kelly, director of the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, says about Preschool For All:
"The St Helena Cooperative Nursery school has proudly been in partnership with St. Helena Preschool For All (SHPFA) since its inception in 2010.
"Over our 11 years working together, the Co-op and SHPFA have made it possible for many children to walk into our schoolhouse each fall and emerge each spring with broadened minds and expanded social-emotional skills that support their success in Kindergarten and beyond. SHPFA children and their families have diversified and enriched the Co-op community, bringing our core values of equity, empathy, and full inclusion to life as children discover and learn together through play.
"The collaboration of SHPFA with the Co-op and other inclusive Upvalley preschools, and the St. Helena, Howell Mountain and Calistoga School Districts, is an inspiring model. It is our belief that a community united in practicing values like compassion and integrity promotes development of those same values in its children. Our sincere gratitude and respect goes to the donors whose generosity makes SHPFA possible: This investment in our community’s children is an investment in our community’s future. As we say at the Co-op, 'Kindness counts!'
"SHPFA has truly been life-changing for so many local families, and is a wonderful living example of unity and progress. It really does take a village to raise a child, and we are honored to be joined with SHPFA as members of this village. To each and every donor, no matter the amount, the Co-op sends a great big thank you for joining the SHPFA team in building a better future for ALL."
Children who don’t have the opportunity to attend preschool begin kindergarten left behind. Help the Rotary Club support children by raising funds for scholarships, so they can enter kindergarten on a level playing field. Let St. Helena be a community that takes care of its own.
You may donate to St. Helena Rotary Foundation, a 501 C(3), at P.O. Box 211, St. Helena or go to the club's website, gorotary.net, and donate online. The children’s families thank you.