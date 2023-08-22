Every year at this time, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market is almost bursting with beautiful summer and early fall produce. And so are our local home gardens. After waiting impatiently for months for that first ripe tomato, they are now coming faster than I can keep up with. And the same for those beautiful peppers, beans, figs and pears. What to do? Try quick pickling.

Quick pickles, also known as refrigerator pickles, are simply vegetables or fruits that are pickled in a solution of vinegar, water and salt (sometimes other spices and sugar, too) and stored in the refrigerator. Quick pickles don’t develop the deep flavor that fermented pickles do, but they also only require a few hours in the brine before they can be enjoyed. And they are so much easier than canning.

You can pickle almost any vegetable or fruit to create briny snacks, colorful relishes and tasty garnishes. While cucumbers, carrots and green beans are often the first things that come to mind, pickled leftover watermelon rinds are a sweet yet savory condiment that pairs well with seared pork chops. A basic brine contains vinegar, salt and water.

The ratio of vinegar to water can be 50/50 or adjusted to suit your taste. Adding dill, garlic, tarragon, sugar and/or pickling spices makes pickling fun and creative. Any vinegar with over 5% acidity will work, but I like to use balsamic for pickling berries and melons. White wine or red wine vinegars work well, too. Generally, I find it best to thinly slice cucumbers, summer squash, ginger and red onion, but to cut carrots into spears. I prefer to blanch green beans before pickling to preserve their color.

Your brining liquid should be brought to a full boil over high heat, stirring until your salt or sugar dissolves. Cool for 10 minutes and pour over your vegetables or fruits, making sure to completely cover them. Refrigerate in a tightly sealed Ball jar and you’re ready to go.

Take time out from your pickling to participate in a free Fitness and Mobility Class presented by Saint Fit at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, on the lawn between the bocce courts and the skate park. All levels are welcome.

Also joining us from 7:30 until noon will be the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s Mobile Unit, providing preventative health screenings: blood pressure, A1C, total cholesterol panel and COVID-19 vaccines.

And be sure to bring the kids to the Market Classroom at 9:30 for a delightful Story Time with Michael Caldarola and his ukulele, as well as a visit from Charlotte Williams with one of her baby goats as part of this month’s “Farm and Forest Animals” theme.

Join your friends and neighbors every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park through the end of October. For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for our newsletter and follow us on social media.

Getting dairy from farm to table is a complex process — and farmers are adapting to get it there A different way to farm: Using agritourism to bolster dairy operations Getting dairy from farm cow to your fridge is more complex than you think Technology is reinventing dairy production — and it’s helping farmers keep pace