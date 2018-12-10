St. Helena’s Press Restaurant held its inaugural Napaulée event on Oct. 23 that included a private screening of the documentary “Somm III,” a Q&A, and a harvest celebration with rare bottles of Napa Valley wine.
Following the screening at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena, Amanda McCrossin moderated the Q&A featuring director Jason Wise and cast member DLynn Proctor. Its focus was on the original inspiration for the film and the importance of celebrating everything the Napa Valley has done over the last 100 years to promote the region and its wine.
Guest were then transported to Press Restaurant courtesy of Beau Wine Tours where the traditions of La Paulée — the time-honored Burgundian end-of-harvest celebration and “the world’s classiest BYOB party” — were invoked. The Bacon & Bubbles cocktail hour started with Napa Valley sparkling wines including Frank Family, Domaine Carneros, and Schramsberg, accompanied by Press’ bacon selection. During the cocktail hour, guests could taste the Domaine de la Côte that was prominently featured in the film alongside a blind tasting of the Spring Mountain Trois Cuvees Pinot Noir from the late ’70s.
Guests were encouraged to bring their most prized bottles of Napa Valley wine to drink and share. Winemakers, vintners and locals joined Napaulée including Samantha Rudd, Dan Petroski, Beth Novak Milliken, the winemaking team from Spring Mountain, Bettina Bryant, Maya Dalla Valle, Chris Phelps, Terry Wheatley, Josh Phelps, Todd Newman, Tom Garret, Tony Biagi, Tessa Perliss, Ted Henry, Kerrin Laz, Scott Palazzo, and Cathy Corison to name a few.
The Press wine team and guest sommeliers (including Jonah Beer, Sara Beer, Jerusha Frost, Holly Anderson and Eduardo Dingler) were on hand to prepare and open the bottles.
A pork-themed, festive family-style feast was prepared by the Press culinary team around a Napa Ranch 4-H Pig, and other local proteins including Flannery Beef, Fatted Calf Sausage, and Rosie’s Organic Chicken.
Unique old vintages and impressive large formats were brought. Highlights included:
- 1956 Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve
- 1960 Inglenook Charbono
- 1978 Niebaum-Coppola Rubicon Napa Valley Red
- 1978 Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon Martha’s Vineyard, Magnum
- 1978 Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon, Magnum
- 1979 Opus One Red Wine
- 1979 Spring Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon, Magnum
- 1984 Dominus Estate
- 1987 Frog’s Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, 9L
- 1995 Spottswoode Cabernet Sauvignon 6L
- 2007 Shafer Hillside Select, 9L
- 2008 Rudd Oakville Estate Red, 9L