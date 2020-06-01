Pride, transgender flags fly over St. Helena City Hall

Pride, transgender flags fly over St. Helena City Hall

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring raised the pride and transgender flags outside City Hall Monday morning.

“May the raising of these flags symbolize our commitment in St. Helena and Napa County to diversity, inclusiveness, and pride in each other and everyone in our community, despite our differences,” Ellsworth said.

Dohring called it a simple but important gesture that reminds the LGBTQ+ community that “diversity, tolerance and inclusiveness are the hallmarks of our community.”

The flags will fly on the city’s ceremonial flagpole throughout June, which is Pride Month.

