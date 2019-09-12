Hall Wines will host High Powered High Heels, a curated panel of empowering and innovative women sharing insight from their respective careers, led by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Hall St. Helena.
The discussion will include a line-up of successful risk-takers, who will share unique stories from each of their respective careers. The conversation brings together women from a range of industries and backgrounds to discuss how each have chosen to make industry shifts throughout the course of their professional lives.
“Get ready for an inspiring conversation with our distinguished panelists about how they have dealt with professional challenges and what transitions they have made,” said vintner Kathryn Hall. “The discussion will be open not only to our guests in attendance, but also for anyone who wants to join online and be a part of the conversation. So many women have faced similar decisions. We look forward to an insightful and fun afternoon.”
Panelists includes:
- Kathryn Hall -- owner, Hall Family Wines; New York Times bestselling author
- Caroline LaBouchere -- international supermodel
You have free articles remaining.
- Danica Patrick – retired race car driver, entrepreneur, and vintner, Somnium Wines
- Tamera Mowry-Housley – Actress/co-host “The Real” on KTVU Fox 2
- Kieran Donahue, vice president brand marketing and digital for Marriott International
London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, will lead the discussion to include topics related to mid-career pivots, adjusting and embracing change in the workplace, the value of mentorships, career obstacles, and with ways to promote leadership and improve economic outcomes for women. After the 60-minute discussion, guests will be able to ask questions.
High-Powered High Heel will be streamed live complimentary at hallwines.com/live from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Limited tickets are available for $225 and include lunch and wine.
For more information, visit hallwines.com/live, follow on social @hallwines or call 967-2626.