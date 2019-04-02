Byzantine painting has blossomed in a variety of ways within many historical epochs in different parts of the world, and has most recently arrived in Napa Valley. The valley’s first Iconography class was held in Yountville last year.
Icons are painted images of angels, saints, and the Divinity used in individual contemplative devotion and community worship. Icons “are theology written in images and color.”
In Prosopon Iconology, founded by renowned New York-based Russian Icon Writer Vladislav Andrejev, students are introduced to the process of ancient Christian Byzantine icon writing, and are led beyond artistic technical competence into spirituality.
Over the last 25 years, the Prosopon School of Iconography has grown a student population of 1,300 nationwide. Forty workshop sessions are offered each year from New York, Maryland, Texas, Louisiana, Oregon, and Southern California, to France and Guatemala; now Napa Valley has been added to the online Prosopon schedule of classes.
This summer, a six-day workshop will be held from Sunday, Aug. 18, through Friday, Aug. 23, in the Newton Room of Grace Episcopal Church at 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Everyone is welcome.
First-time students will produce an icon of Archangel Michael. Others will write Archangel Gabriel. The cost of this week-long endeavor is $750; it includes instruction and supplies such as finely gessoed wooden boards, tempera paint, palettes and brushes, etc.
The Prosopon group has attracted a following of Episcopalian, Catholic, Methodist, Orthodox, Jewish, Buddhist, and non-religious people who embrace the discipline of writing icons. Whoever you are and wherever you live, whether you have artistic competence or not, if you are attracted to the contemplative nature of iconography in the 14th-century Russian Byzantine style, you are welcome to sign up for Napa Valley’s second annual icon class. To register, email Judith Caldwell at joyfulandcalm@gmail.com.
If you wish to learn more about Prosopon Iconology, go to prosoponschool.org/about-school.html.
Class size is limited, so early inquiry and registration are recommended in order to ensure a place in class.