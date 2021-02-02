Public art installation in St. Helena offers individual interpretations of liberty

More than 100 artists of all ages, abilities and backgrounds have proven than even when St. Helenans can’t be together, they can still make art together.

Nimbus Arts’ “Taking Liberties” is a public art installation at the corner of Main and Spring streets showcasing each artist’s feelings about liberty.

The community artists worked from identical Statue of Liberty cutouts but reached a wide range of interpretations. A few statues bears an unmistakable resemblance to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Several are depicted as Black. One is spackled with paint in the distinctive style of Jackson Pollock. One is an alien.

“Taking Liberties,” on display through Feb. 8, was timed to coincide with the inauguration of a new president and the renewal of civic participation in elections, according to a press release from Nimbus Arts.

The project was the brainchild of David Garden, a longtime Nimbus teaching artist and boardmember.

“In the past year, many of our liberties have been restricted — meals with friends, hugs, live music, beaches — and even our smiles and laughter have been masked,” he said. “While some of our liberties have been diminished, and others threatened, our Lady Liberty Stands Tall.”