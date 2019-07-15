Readers, book club members, and other supporters of the literary arts can attend daytime lectures and evening readings as part of the Napa Valley Writers' Conference July 28-Aug. 2, as well as free pre-reading discussions at the St. Helena Public Library.
Evening readings will be held Sunday, July 28, through Thursday, Aug. 1, and cost $20 per person, with free admission for students. The afternoon discussion sessions at the library will be led by Bay Area poet Caroline Goodwin Monday, July 29, through Wednesday, July 31, and will focus on the authors slated to read at the wineries each evening.
Admission to the daytime lectures, which will be held at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, is $25 apiece, or $15 for students. A Wednesday afternoon reading by conference participants in St. Helena is free and open to the public.
Further details are available at napawritersconference.org.
Sunday, July 28
• 7 p.m.: Poet Major Jackson and fiction writer Ryan Harty will read following a half-hour wine reception to open the event; the evening's program will begin at 7:30 at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena.
Monday, July 29
• 9 a.m.: Eavan Boland will give a talk about poetry titled "From Object to Author" at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
• 1:30 p.m.: Mitchell S. Jackson will give a talk about fiction titled "Voice as Composition" at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
• 3 p.m.: Howard Norman will give a talk about translation titled "Homesickness Guides the Plovers: Letters to/from W. S. Merwin -- an Epistolary Biography of a 46-year Friendship" at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
• 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Jane Hirshfield and Lan Samantha Chang at the St. Helena Public Library.
• 6 p.m.: Poet Jane Hirshfield and fiction writer Lan Samantha Chang will read at Clos Pegase Winery, 1050 Dunaweal Lane, Calistoga. A half-hour wine reception will open the event, with the evening's program beginning at 6:30.
Tuesday, July 30
• 9 a.m.: Forrest Gander will give a talk about poetry titled "Documentary Poetics, the Long Poem, and CD Wright" at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
• 1:30 p.m.: Ryan Harty will give a talk about writing fiction titled "The Hook: How to Engage Your Readers and Keep Them on the Line" at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
• 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Eavan Boland and Julie Orringer at the St. Helena Public Library.
• 6 p.m.: Poet Eavan Boland and fiction writer Julie Orringer will read at Robert Mondavi Winery, 7801 St. Helena Highway, Oakville. A half-hour wine reception will open the event, with the evening's program beginning at 6:30.
Wednesday, July 31
• 9 a.m.: Major Jackson will give a talk about poetry titled "Once More, With Feeling: Writing Poems of Passion" at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
• 1:30 p.m.: Lan Samantha Chang will give a talk about writing fiction titled 'Thoughts on Novels and the Novel Process" at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
• 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Forrest Gander and Mitchell S. Jackson at the St. Helena Public Library.
• 6 p.m.: Poet Forrest Gander and fiction writer Mitchell S. Jackson will read at Solage, 755 Silverado Trail, Calistoga. A half-hour wine reception will open the event, with the evening's program beginning at 6:30.
Thursday, Aug. 1
• 9 a.m.: Jane Hirshfield will give a talk about poetry at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
• 1:30 p.m.: Julie Orringer will give a talk about writing fiction titled "The Crossroads of Circumstance: Why Setting Matters" at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
• 6:30 p.m.: On the closing night of the conference, Howard Norman will read fiction and translation and conference participants will present their best works at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.