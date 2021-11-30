Public menorah installed at St. Helena's Lyman Park

A large public menorah in St. Helena is being lit each night during the eight nights of Hanukkah. It began on Nov. 28 and will end on Dec. 6.

The menorah is positioned on Main Street, opposite the St. Helena Post Office, in Lyman Park.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

During each night of Hanukkah, the community is invited to participate in lighting the menorah (actually, the “candles” are electric) each evening at 6 p.m.

The dates for Hanukkah are determined by the Jewish lunar calendar, and change every year. Twenty-three years ago a small group of St. Helena citizens and several local churches — the St. Helena Catholic Church, United Methodist Church of St. Helena, First Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Center — donated this Hanukkah menorah to the City of St. Helena for public display during the Hanukkah holiday. A menorah is a nine-branched candelabra used only during this holiday, which is also called the “Festival of Lights.”

Hanukkah (also spelled Chanukah, Hanuka, Hanukah and pronounced "hah-new-ka") is a holiday celebrating religious freedom and commemorating an episode of Jewish history.

Hanukkah begins on the 25th day of the Jewish calendar month of Kislev; the year 2020 translates to the year 5780 on the Jewish calendar. In 176 B.C., about 150 years after Alexander The Great’s empire broke up, the Syrian king Antiochus IV controlled one part of that empire. He decreed that all Jews had to abandon their religion. One family fled into the hills to hide; they were called the Maccabees (after their leader, Judah the Maccabee, Maccabee the Hebrew word for "hammer"). They succeeded in recapturing the Temple in Jerusalem in 165 B.C.

As they cleaned and rededicated the Temple, they discovered that there was only enough oil for one night. They sent for more oil, but miraculously the oil lasted for eight days and nights, which were filled with celebrations. Today Jewish families light menorahs at home during the eight nights of Hanukkah, lighting one additional candle each night. A traditional food is "latkes" (pronounced "lot-keys" or "lot-kehs"), potato pancakes fried in oil — an abundance of oil being the link to Hanukkah. The word “Hanukkah” means “rededication” in Hebrew.