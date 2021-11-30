Public menorah installed at St. Helena's Lyman Park

FOR THE STAR
A large public menorah in St. Helena is being lit each night during the eight nights of Hanukkah. It began on Nov. 28 and will end on Dec. 6.
The menorah is positioned on Main Street, opposite the St. Helena Post Office, in Lyman Park.
During each night of Hanukkah, the community is invited to participate in lighting the menorah (actually, the “candles” are electric) each evening at 6 p.m.
The dates for Hanukkah are determined by the Jewish lunar calendar, and change every year. Twenty-three years ago a small group of St. Helena citizens and several local churches — the St. Helena Catholic Church, United Methodist Church of St. Helena, First Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Center — donated this Hanukkah menorah to the City of St. Helena for public display during the Hanukkah holiday. A menorah is a nine-branched candelabra used only during this holiday, which is also called the “Festival of Lights.”
Hanukkah (also spelled Chanukah, Hanuka, Hanukah and pronounced "hah-new-ka") is a holiday celebrating religious freedom and commemorating an episode of Jewish history.
Hanukkah begins on the 25th day of the Jewish calendar month of Kislev; the year 2020 translates to the year 5780 on the Jewish calendar. In 176 B.C., about 150 years after Alexander The Great’s empire broke up, the Syrian king Antiochus IV controlled one part of that empire. He decreed that all Jews had to abandon their religion. One family fled into the hills to hide; they were called the Maccabees (after their leader, Judah the Maccabee, Maccabee the Hebrew word for "hammer"). They succeeded in recapturing the Temple in Jerusalem in 165 B.C.
As they cleaned and rededicated the Temple, they discovered that there was only enough oil for one night. They sent for more oil, but miraculously the oil lasted for eight days and nights, which were filled with celebrations. Today Jewish families light menorahs at home during the eight nights of Hanukkah, lighting one additional candle each night. A traditional food is "latkes" (pronounced "lot-keys" or "lot-kehs"), potato pancakes fried in oil — an abundance of oil being the link to Hanukkah. The word “Hanukkah” means “rededication” in Hebrew.
The Acree family gets help from the Money Smart class offered at COPE. Bella Bogart and daugther with friends light second candle of Hankkah
Bella Bogart with her daughter, Rachel Milim, 16, and friend Brittney Pieri, 17, (left to right) each light a candle on a menorah on the second night of Hanukkah at Bogart's home on Wednesday, December 8, 2004. The Jewish family holiday, Hanukkah, started on Tuesday night at sundown and will continue through next Tuesday night (December 14). Each night another candle is lighted. According to Bogart, Hanukkah is their annual celebration of spiritual survival. "(Hanukkah) carries the universal message of the triumph of the human spirit and the High Power that enables people to reach far beyond their perceived limitations," said Bogart. SARAH ORR/REGISTER
Jewish heritage display set up at Napa Valley Museum.
Exhibit designer Dan Wodarcyk removes a shofar from it's casing before placing it in the Jews of the Valley display at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville. A shofar is a ram's horn that is used to suher the Jewish New Year, or Rosh Hashanah. The shofar is presented in memory of Herman Shwarz of Napa from 1850-1916 and is on loan from congregation Beth Sholom, Napa. The Hanukkah lamp ib tge left is from the late 19th centery to early 20th century and is on loan from Elizabeth S. and Alvin I. Fine Museum. SARAH ORR/REGISTER
Menorah Lighting
Sara Tenenbaum colors a Hanukkah decoration during the Menorah lighting ceremony at Whole Foods Market in Napa on Wednesday night.
Menorah lighting
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 03, 2013 - David Issever lights the menorah before a crowd in the Shops at Napa Center in observation of Hanukkah on Wednesday evening. Hanukkah, which coincided with Thanksgiving this year, was celebrated publicly in Napa with latkes and donuts and the lighting of the menorah followed by a performance by Jewish rapper Ari Lesser. Lisa James/ Register
Hanukkah celebration downtown brings light to Napa
Zara Khaira, 7, and Ruby, 7, and Talulah Finkelstein, 10, make Hanukkah cards during the 12th annual menorah lighting at Veterans Memorial Park in Napa on Thursday night.
Haunukkah
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 20, 2006 NAPA, CA. - Rabbi Eli Tenenbaum of the Chabad Jewish Center of Napa Valley leads Napa's first ever public Menorah lighting ceremony celebrating Chanukah. Dozens of people gathered in the Napa Town Center rotunda to take part in the Jewish holiday tradition embracing the universal message that light will prevail over darkness. Jorgen Gulliksen/Register all names cq
Haunukkah
THURSDAY, DEC. 6, 2007. NAPA, CA. - Yosef Fine, 21, dances after lighting the third candle of the Menorah on the third night of Hannukah, at the Napa Town Center hosted by The Chabad of Napa Valley. "It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition," said Rabbi Elchonon Tenenbaum. "Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place." Lianne Milton/Register
Haunukkah
THURSDAY, DEC. 6, 2007. NAPA, CA. - Rabbi Elchonon Tenebaum lights the Menorah on the third night of Hannukah at the Napa Town Center, hosted by The Chabad of Napa Valley. "It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition," said Rabbi Tenenbaum, the director of the Chabad Jewish Center. "Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place." Lianne Milton/Register
Haunukkah
Charlotte Smith, 8, turns on the lights of the menorah for Chanukah, in Lyman Park in St Helena, Ca., on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2008. Each light will be lit during the eight nights of Chanukah, beginning on December 21 and concluding on December 29. Lianne Milton/Register
Haunukkah
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2009, NAPA, CA - Members of Meshugga Beach Party, a Jewish surf-rock band, perform at the Hanukkah Hootenanny hosted by Judd Finkelstein of Judd's Hill Winery. This was the third Hanukkah Hootenanny at the winery where guests could enjoy wine, jelly donuts, potato pancakes, or latkes. Carlos Villatoro/Register
Haunukkah
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2009, NAPA, CA - Judd Finkelstein of Judd's Hill Winery in Napa, left, speaks to guests to the third Hanukkah Hootenanny he hosted over the weekend at the winery. Guests observed the Jewish holiday and enjoyed wine, food and music by the Meshugga Beach Party, a Jewish surf-rock band. Carlos Villatoro/Register
Haunukkah
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2009, NAPA, CA - Guests dance to the Jewish folk song, Hava Nagila, at the Hanukkah Hootenanny, held at Judd's Hill Winery on Sunday. This was the third year of the hosted by Judd Finkelstein. Carlos Villatoro/Register
Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates the last day of Hanukkah 5
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Rabbi Lee Bycel greets members of Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa on the last day of Hanukkah Friday night.Lisa James/Register
Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates the last day of Hanukkah 6
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Effi Lubliner helps his grandson Ari Massey light the menorah on Friday, the last night of Hanukkah at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa. Members of the congregation were joined by friends and family to celebrate the festival of lights with a dinner of traditional dishes, such as latkes and kugel, singing, dreidels and the lighting of the menorah. Lisa James/Register
Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates the last day of Hanukkah 8
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Three generations of the Mautner family come together to light the menorah on the last day of Hanukkah Friday night, December 14, at the Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa. From the right, John Mautner helps his daughter Emily light the last candle of the menorah as his mother Elizabeth, nephew Sam, and eldest daughter Lilli look on. Members of the congregation were joined by friends and family to celebrate the festival of lights with a dinner of traditional dishes, such as latkes and kugel, singing, dreidels and the lighting of the menorah. Lisa James/Register
Temple Beth Shalom celebrates the last day of Hanukkah
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Ari Massey lights the menorah on Friday, the last night of Hanukkah at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa. Members of the congregation were joined by friends and family to celebrate the festival of lights with a dinner of traditional dishes, such as latkes and kugel, singing, dreidels and the lighting of the menorah. Lisa James/Register
The last day of Hanukkah 1
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Sam Mautner, 4, participates in the lighting of the menorah on Friday, the last night of Hanukkah at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa. Members of the congregation were joined by friends and family to celebrate the festival of lights with a dinner of traditional dishes, such as latkes and kugel, singing, dreidels and the lighting of the menorah. Lisa James/Register
The last day of Hanukkah 2
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2012 - NAPA, CA - Gigi Gerien, left, Luke Simon-Fotouhi, center, and Cadell Kotch, right, spin their dreidels as the congregation of Temple Beth Shalom join in singing the dreidel song on the last day of Hanukkah Friday night, December 14. Members of the congregation were joined by friends and family to celebrate the festival of lights with a dinner of traditional dishes, such as latkes and kugel, singing, dreidels and the lighting of the menorah. Lisa James/Register
Congregation Beth Shalom celebrates the last day of Hanukkah
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Carla Dal Porto adjusts her yamaka during a Hanukkah service at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa on Friday night. Friends and family observed the festival of lights with a dinner of traditional dishes, such as latkes and kugel, singing and the lighting of the menorah. Lisa James/Register
The last day of Hanukkah 3
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Gordon Lustig sings to the congregation of Temple Beth Shalom on the last day of Hanukkah on Friday, December 14. Friends and family observed the festival of lights with a dinner of traditional dishes, such as latkes and kugel, singing and the lighting of the menorah. Lisa James/Register
The last day of Hanukkah 4
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2012 - NAPA, CA -Micah Eisenberg, 7, dances as Dania Massey, left, laughs while members of the Temple Beth Shalom join together in song for the last day of Hanukkah on Friday night. Friends and family observed the festival of lights with a dinner of traditional dishes, such as latkes and kugel, singing and the lighting of the menorah. Lisa James/Register
Temple Beth Shalom celebrates the last day of Hanukkah
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 14, 2012 - NAPA, CA - Luke Simon-Fotouhi spins his dreidel as the congregation of Temple Beth Shalom join in singing the dreidel song on the last day of Hanukkah Friday night, December 14. Lisa James/Register
Menorah Lighting
Elchonon Tenenbaum, of Chabad of Napa Valley, lights the second candle during the Menorah lighting ceremony at Whole Foods Market in Napa on Wednesday night.
Menorah Lighting
Magdalena Tirado of Sonoma (left) receives a latke from Rose Schildkraut during the Menorah lighting ceremony at Whole Foods Market in Napa on Wednesday night.
Menorah lighting
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 03, 2013 - Mendel Tenenbaum, 10, holds a lit candle as candles are handed out during the lighting of a 6-foot menorah in observation of Hanukkah at the Shops at Napa Center on Wednesday evening. Hanukkah, which coincided with Thanksgiving this year, was celebrated publicly in Napa with latkes and donuts and the lighting of the menorah followed by a performance by Jewish rapper Ari Lesser. Lisa James/ Register
Hanukkah celebration downtown brings light to Napa
Roy Barush lights the menorah during the 12th annual menorah lighting at Veterans Memorial Park in Napa on Thursday night.
Hanukkah celebration downtown brings light to Napa
Musicians play klezmer, a musical tradition of the Ashkenazi Jews of Eastern Europe, during the 12th annual menorah lighting at Veterans Memorial Park in Napa on Thursday night.
Hanukkah celebration downtown brings light to Napa
Rabbi Elchonon Tenenbaum's son, Ari, 5, eats a treat while playing during the 12th annual menorah lighting at Veterans Memorial Park in Napa on Thursday night.
Hanukkah celebration downtown brings light to Napa
Napans celebrate the third night of Hanukkah during the 12th annual menorah lighting at Veterans Memorial Park in Napa on Thursday night.
