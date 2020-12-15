Public menorah marks Hanukkah in St. Helena

During each night of Hanukkah, the community is invited to participate in lighting the menorah (actually, the “candles” are electric) each evening at 5 p.m.

The dates for Hanukkah are determined by the Jewish lunar calendar, and change every year. Twenty-two years ago a small group of St. Helena citizens and several local churches — the St. Helena Catholic Church, United Methodist Church of St. Helena, First Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Center — donated this Hanukkah menorah to the City of St. Helena for public display during the Hanukkah holiday. A menorah is a nine-branched candelabra used only during this holiday, which is also called the “Festival of Lights.”