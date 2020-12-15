 Skip to main content
Public menorah marks Hanukkah in St. Helena

The community is invited to participate in lighting the public menorah each evening at 5 p.m. outside the First Presbyterian Church.

A public menorah outside St. Helena's First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., is being lit each night during Hanukkah, ending on Dec. 18. 

“We’re honored to be able to celebrate all traditions of this time of year,” said Jonathan Eastman, pastor, St. Helena Presbyterian Church.

During each night of Hanukkah, the community is invited to participate in lighting the menorah (actually, the “candles” are electric) each evening at 5 p.m.

The dates for Hanukkah are determined by the Jewish lunar calendar, and change every year. Twenty-two years ago a small group of St. Helena citizens and several local churches — the St. Helena Catholic Church, United Methodist Church of St. Helena, First Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Center — donated this Hanukkah menorah to the City of St. Helena for public display during the Hanukkah holiday. A menorah is a nine-branched candelabra used only during this holiday, which is also called the “Festival of Lights.”

