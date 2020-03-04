Public welcome at Foothills Adventist Elementary in St. Helena

Public welcome at Foothills Adventist Elementary in St. Helena

  • Updated
A Saturday concert on the grass

In September 2015, people came to the Foothills Adventist Elementary School in Deer Park to hear the second "Amazing Grace Christian Concert."

 Star file photo

St. Helena’s Foothills Adventist Elementary & Preschool will be welcoming the public on Friday and Sunday.

On Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, the school will be open for its Kindergarten and First Grade Visitation Day. Please invite anyone you know who would like to join in this fun day.

On Sunday, from 1-4 p.m., the school will hold an open house and middle school science fair. Classrooms will be open to the community. Foothills Adventist is located at 711 Sunnyside Road. For more information, visit foothillselementary.org or call 963-3546.

