PUC Church organ equipped with chimes, in memorial to late Horace Jenkins

PUC Church organ chimes

The family of Horace Clark Jenkins donated chimes to the Pacific Union College Church's massive Rieger pipe organ.

 Submitted photo

The Pacific Union College Church’s recently restored Rieger organ in Angwin is sounding even better now with the addition of chimes donated in memory of a local music lover.

The 25 Deagan chimes were installed Dec. 6, shortly after the organ underwent an extensive restoration for the first time in its 40-year history.

The chimes were donated by the family of the late Horace Clark Jenkins, who grew up in St. Helena and loved organs, even buying one for his own home after he graduated from medical school. Jenkins died last fall at the age of 90.

Ellie Jenkins, Horace’s wife and a member of the PUC Church, attended a Nov. 6 recital by organist Malcolm Anderson, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the church’s massive Rieger organ. After not hearing chimes in one of the pieces, as she’d expected to, Jenkins found out the organ wasn’t equipped with chimes.

“I’d assumed that an organ of this magnitude, an organ this wonderful, had chimes,” Jenkins said. “But it didn’t, so (Anderson) had to leave that part out.”

Jenkins and her family — including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren — decided to donate the chimes to the church as a memorial to Horace.

“He loved music so much, and he was quite a musician himself though he never had any lessons,” Jenkins said.

The chimes will be formally dedicated on March 5, with Anderson returning as organist.

