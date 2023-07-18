Linda Marks had done the routine countless times before.

For years, she had been herding her group of young musicians into various venues in the Napa Valley. They had played at local churches, for Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, and the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

But this event was different. This time, she and the Pacific Union College Elementary String Ensemble were walking up the steps of the Sydney Opera House, in Australia, where they were about to perform.

The moment was breathtaking.

“I realized the amazing place we were in and how hard we had all worked to get there,” said Marks, strings teacher at PUC Elementary and director of String Ensemble.

The opera house performance, which took place in the Utzon Room, was part of a two-week, 15-concert tour in June that took them to 10 locations in Australia, including Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast. The 22 musicians, most of whom were in seventh and eighth grade, performed for more than 2,900 people and played classical pieces by composers like Vivaldi and Bach, along with more contemporary works. It was a whirlwind experience that the students handled with ease.

“I love seeing the kids thrive in that environment," Marks said. "They were so professional. There were a couple of times where we were off the bus and within 15 minutes of arriving, they’d be on stage performing. They were incredible.”

The trip wasn’t all work and no play. Marks worked with her colleagues and her father, who is Australian, to create an unforgettable itinerary that included excursions to an amusement park, gorgeous beaches and a wildlife preserve.

“We had an amazing team of sponsors and parents," Marks said. "It really took a village to make this tour happen, and I’m so grateful for ours at PUC Elementary."

The tour was the culmination of a dream that started in 2019, when Marks came up with the idea of taking her students to Australia, where she had spent part of her childhood.

“It was where I really fell in love with music, and it always seemed to me that it would be a fabulous place to take a group because of the iconic performance venues and natural wildlife,” Marks said.

It was also a place where relatives could help with logistics and promotion. Marks got to work planning a tour for 2021, until COVID-19 shut everything down. But she and her colleagues kept pushing forward. Finally, in fall 2022, Marks announced a tour to take place this June. She secured a major donor to help with a chunk of the expenses. The kids organized fundraisers while squeezing in increased rehearsal times to perfect old pieces and master new ones.

“I will say that I don’t think most groups go on tour with the amount of repertoire that these kids had," Marks said. "We had 27 different pieces that we could use for programming."

It’s an impressive breadth of music for kids to learn, but all of the students in String Ensemble also take private lessons. Most of them got their first taste of music in 2014, when Marks began the strings program at school. As part of the curriculum, students learn violin, viola or cello. Those with more interest can join one of three levels of after-school ensembles.

The thought of wrangling 5-year-olds into playing instruments would be daunting to most, but Marks loves her job. She is passionate about how music can impact young minds.

“To me, the biggest benefit of music lessons is learning life skills. These kids are learning how to work at something, a little every day. That kind of dedication pays off in so many ways in your life,” said Marks, who also teaches private lessons to 50 students in her studio. “Plus, they are learning to collaborate at an early age. They’re learning how to be a team player in these ensembles and that’s huge.”

Now, with Australia off her to-do list, Marks is working on tour ideas for the future. It’s hard to imagine something more epic than a trip Down Under. Except maybe one.

As soon as the kids returned home, they were back in rehearsals to prepare for a very special gig: the wedding of their seventh and eighth grade teacher, Miss Merrills.

The repertoire? No Bach this time, but they did get to rock some romantic hits by Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift. It sounds like another show these young musicians could take on the road.

