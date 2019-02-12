The Pacific Union College visual arts faculty will host an opening reception of its 2019 faculty art show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in the Rasmussen Art Gallery on the PUC campus in Angwin. The art will be available for viewing through March 17.
Faculty with art in this year’s show are: Amy Cronk (mixed media); Cheryl Daley (ceramics); Jayme de la Torre (sculptural assemblage); Brian Kyle (photography); Milbert Mariano (design); Bob Pappas (ceramics); Cliff Rusch (photography); and Tom Turner (watercolors).
“We are a department filled with diverse faculty, specializing in different disciplines, who make the student experience at PUC one of a kind,” said Rajeev Sigamoney, department chair and associate professor of film and television production. “Coming to the faculty show allows students to get to know our faculty better, as well as exposing both them and the community to what we’re all about here in the department of visual arts.”
“This show can open students’ eyes to not only what opportunities await them after graduation, but also to the diverse and creative classes and art forms available at PUC,” he said. “And that’s really what art shows are about — inspiration on a myriad of levels.”
This 2019 event is the 25th annual faculty art show, highlighting the diverse talent and experience of those who shape the experiences of the next generation of artists.
Admission to the Rasmussen Art Gallery is always free, and open to the public. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. For information about upcoming shows in the RAG, email mmariano@puc.edu or call (707) 965-7127.