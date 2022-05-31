PUC Orchestra, choirs present spring concert

The Pacific Union College Orchestra, Chorale, and Vox Pro Musica, the college’s touring choir, will present their spring concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in Paulin Recital Hall on the campus of Pacific Union College.

The community is invited to spend an hour with the PUC department of music exploring “Music from Stage & Screen.” The first half of the concert will feature PUC Chorale and Vox Pro Musica, both directed by Ted von Pohle, performing selections from popular musical theater: "Les Misérables," "West Side Story," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Cats," and "Dear Evan Hansen."

The orchestra, directed by Rachelle Berthelsen-Davis, will close the concert, presenting well-known classical pieces that have become famous mostly due to their regular use in film scores: Copland’s "Hoe-Down" (originally composed as a ballet), Tchaikovsky’s "Sleeping Beauty Waltz" (also originally a ballet), and several pieces by Grieg.

Regular concert attendees should note the shift from PUC’s traditional Sunday afternoon concert time to an earlier 2 p.m. time slot. Admission is, as always, free, and all are welcome. No tickets are required.

Housed in Paulin Hall, the department of music at Pacific Union College offers an associate degree and Bachelor of Science degree in music, with concentrations in performance, conducting, pre-teacher training, and composition.

The department is also home to Paulin Center for the Arts, a nonprofit community-focused music program offering private instruction and group classes on a variety of instruments for developing musicians of all ages and experience levels.

Learn more at puc.edu/music, email music@puc.edu, or call 707-965-6201.