The Eighth Annual Quiet Christmas service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St.
According to a church handout, “In this busy time before Christmas, we are offering you a place and time to ‘rest awhile.’ It seems particularly important this year to get in touch with the ancient rhythms of light and dark that call us to slow down and to reflect that God is in our midst at all times. Please bring a friend.”
Craig Bond will be doing the music.
For more information, call Helen Christianson at the church, 963-4157 or Julie Garvey, 280-0279.