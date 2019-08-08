St. Helenan Oscar Henquet and his family turned out on a warm August evening to be part of the St. Helena Police Department’s National Night Out celebration.
Henquet, his wife Denise and two daughters, Jools, 10 and Bo, 8, ended up winning one of the raffle prizes, a $50 gift certificate to Gott's Roadside Café. They arrived and left by bicycle.
Along with various raffle prizes, a St. Helena Police Officers Foundation bake sale, free dinner, including pizza and drinks, the event included a bouncy house for children, K-9 demonstrations by Officer Steve Coultrup and Barrett, a bicycle rodeo course and a demonstration of Dozer, built by teenager Christopher Olivier and his OtterBots team from St. Helena.
Youngsters laughed and clapped and where enthralled with Dozer, a robot that travels, turns and accelerates quickly, and uses a scoop shovel in the front to capture big orange balls and then throws them back again. It was quite a skills for the smallest children to roll and toss the rubber ball – nearly as big as they are – into or near the scoop shovel.
Olivier and his Napa Valley Robotics Team were named the top rookie team at the First Robotics Competition, Silicon Valley Regional event, held in March. They were 11 out of 59 teams and won an All-Star Award. Olivier attends Napa Valley Independent Studies.
The National Night Out celebration was held in Lyman Park and was sponsored by the St. Helena Police Department.