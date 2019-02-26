On Thursday, March 21, Thomas Lickona will speak at St. Helena Montessori School about “Raising Kind Kids.” The doors open at 6:15 p.m. and Lickona’s talk is at 6:30 p.m.
Lickona’s talk will include topics from “How to Raise Kind Children” that will help us teach and nurture kindness in our families. Topics will include intentional parenting, teaching kindness in a toxic culture, fostering virtues that help kids be kind, cultivating kindness in a screen-driven world, the importance of conversations in our families, and how to help our children avoid the dangers of a hyper-sexualized culture.
There will be time at the end for questions and books will be available to purchase. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite and by visiting the school website: shmontessori.org.
Lickona is a developmental psychologist, professor of education emeritus, and noted author. As a past president of the Association for Moral Education, he speaks around the world on character development in families, schools and communities. He has written eight books on moral development and character education.
The SHMS Parents’ Guild Speaker Series is proud to support educational opportunities that support parents in their mission to raise children in today’s world. The Parents’ Guild endeavors to bring in expert speakers each year who address relevant issues that inform, instruct, and inspire us, so we can be more deliberate and thoughtful with both our parenting and family life.
Cost to attend is $15 per person and $25 per couple. For more information regarding St. Helena Montessori or the Parents’ Guild Speaker Series, contact Ted Stonbely at 963-1527 or ted@sthms.org.