St. Helena High School graduates Prisila Ramirez and Mabel Weems are the recipients of this year's scholarships awarded by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber has been providing scholarships to local high school students since 2013. Nearly $40,000 has been distributed through chamber scholarships, providing financial assistance for St. Helena youth to pursue their career goals. Each recipient completes a scholarship application, including an essay of interest, and applications are reviewed by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the chamber’s CEO and president, Amy Carabba-Salazar.

Collectively, St. Helena businesses, organizations and residents gave over $375,000 in local high school scholarships to the Class of 2023.

"These efforts are a representation of our community’s amazing generosity and civic pride," according to a statement from the chamber.

To raise funds for future high school scholarships, Simon Bull of Meuse Gallery performed a live painting demonstration at the chamber’s Celebrate Community Awards. This piece was later completed and displayed at Meuse. The piece recently sold, and Bull donated a portion of the proceeds, which totaled over $11,100, toward future high school scholarships for St. Helena’s youth.

The chamber thanks Bull and Meuse for their investment in the community and the initiative to support St. Helena's youth.

