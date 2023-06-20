FOR THE STAR
St. Helena High School graduates Prisila Ramirez and Mabel Weems are the recipients of this year's scholarships awarded by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber has been providing scholarships to local high school students since 2013. Nearly $40,000 has been distributed through chamber scholarships, providing financial assistance for St. Helena youth to pursue their career goals. Each recipient completes a scholarship application, including an essay of interest, and applications are reviewed by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the chamber’s CEO and president, Amy Carabba-Salazar.
Collectively, St. Helena businesses, organizations and residents gave over $375,000 in local high school scholarships to the Class of 2023.
"These efforts are a representation of our community’s amazing generosity and civic pride," according to a statement from the chamber.
To raise funds for future high school scholarships, Simon Bull of Meuse Gallery performed a live painting demonstration at the chamber’s Celebrate Community Awards. This piece was later completed and displayed at Meuse. The piece recently sold, and Bull donated a portion of the proceeds, which totaled over $11,100, toward future high school scholarships for St. Helena’s youth.
The chamber thanks Bull and Meuse for their investment in the community and the initiative to support St. Helena's youth.
PHOTOS: St. Helena High School Graduation Ceremony 2023
St. Helena High School Graduation 7
Students in St. Helena High School's graduating class celebrate at the conclusion of their commencement Friday evening.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 17
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 14
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 13
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 2
A student in St. Helena High School's Class of 2023 acknowledges loved ones in the stands after receiving his diploma during the commencement Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 22
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 1
Students in St. Helena High School's graduating class throw their caps in the at the conclusion of their graduation ceremony Friday evening.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 3
Student speaker Julian Martinez addressed classmates and attendees during St. Helena High School graduation Friday night.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 4
A student in St. Helena High School's graduating class acknowledges loved ones in the stands before receiving their diploma during commencement exercises Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 5
Friends and family of new St. Helena High School graduates brought foil balloons and cardboard photo cutouts to the Class of 2023's Friday commencement.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 6
A member of St. Helena High School's Class of 2023 took a break in the school gymnasium before her graduation ceremony Friday evening.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 12
Graduating seniors at St. Helena High School straightened a classmate's mortarboard while preparing for their commencement later Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 16
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 9
St. Helena High School's Class of 2023 smiled during fellow senior Julian Martinez's speech during their graduation on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 10
A student in St. Helena High School's graduating class receives their diploma during commencement exercises Friday evening.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 11
One of the youngest spectators at Friday's St. Helena High School graduation received a boost to better see the Class of 2023.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 8
A student in St. Helena High School's graduating class walks back to their seat after receiving their diploma Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 20
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 18
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 19
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 21
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 15
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 23
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 24
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 25
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 26
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 27
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 28
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto ,Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 29
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 30
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 31
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 32
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 33
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 34
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 35
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 36
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 37
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena High School Graduation 38
A scene from the St. Helena High School graduation ceremony held in St. Helena on Friday, June 9.
Nick Otto, Register
