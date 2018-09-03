A great mix of fresh produce, prepared foods and artisan goods are the stars of our market; but the gorgeous setting of Crane Park and superstar talent that supports our market truly makes us exceptional.
Perhaps you were one of the market shoppers a couple of weeks ago who were fortunate enough to stop to watch and taste as Chef John Hong from three Michelin-starred The Restaurant at Meadowood masterfully walked the crowd in our education tent step-by-step through the making of an exquisite dish of almonds, avocado and caviar -- it was a divine treat for all! Luckily the recipe is available on our website.
Another opportunity presents itself at the market this week as Chef Valentina Guolo-Migotto of Ca’ Momi Osteria makes her debut at the Chef’s Table at 10:30 a.m. Chef Valentina will share a beautiful seasonal Italian dish along with samples and a copy of the recipe.
And for our littlest market shoppers, Arwen Gallenkamp, Market Educator will have an hour of fun Kids’ Projects at the Market Classroom starting at 9 a.m., with the theme of “Rainbow Veggie Harvest.”
Another star-studded opportunity to support our market is to attend one of the upcoming CinemaBites, a film series at the Cameo Cinema that benefits the St. Helena Farmers’ Market as it shows food-related movies and serves up matched bites and sips.
The documentary film, “Cuban Food Stories” will be shown on Friday, Sept. 17 with doors opening at 5 p.m. The price of $40 per ticket includes film, Cuban food and beverage. To purchase tickets and for more information visit cameocinema.com.
Our Farmers’ Market always appreciates feedback from our local and out-of-town guests. We on the board of the market especially enjoyed reading and thought it would be fun to share this colorful opinion as written in a five-star Yelp review by N. Bradley who visited our market in July:
"I didn't know what to expect at first. Foolishly perhaps, I assumed this was something created with Napa Valley tourists in mind, surely not a real farmers' market.
“I was, as I often am, entirely wrong. The St. Helena market, which takes place in Crane Park every Friday from May through October (7:30 a.m. to noon), is the real deal. Real food. Real people. Real fun for all. And it is adjacent to a spectacular, head-trained Petite Sirah and Cabernet clones vineyard, one of the prettiest in all of Napa wine country: the Bourn Vineyard (like the nearby Dr. Crane Vineyard, it is currently managed as a Beckstoffer Heritage vineyard). And great BBQ. And seafood. And baked goods, Even face painting for the kids and bocce for the adults. An immensely attractive Aston Martin DB11 V12 coupe (perhaps belonging to market sponsor and cult winemaker, Bill H.) was sunning itself in the farmers' market parking lot, along with too many Range Rovers and Jaguars to count. Even if you're only here for the sightseeing, it's hard to see how you'd not find this spot worth checking out.
“Ninety-nine point nine percent of wine country tourists never stop here to shop and people watch. That is their loss, not yours. You are Yelp Elite (or aspire to be at any rate). You seek out adventure. You live for hidden gems and backroads and blue highways. You will end up coming here, for the Woodhouse smoked brisket and the baked goods and the vineyard views and the cutthroat bocce matches. And you will take your market fare with you to picnic in wine country and you will be proud to have lived like a local here, if only for a day!”
Thanks to everyone for the kind support and see you at the Market this Friday and every Friday rain or shine through October. For the most up to date information, please visit us online at sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
Editor’s Note: Kay Wilson is a volunteer board member for the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.