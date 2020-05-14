Real Iberico pork at St. Helena Farmers’ Market

Many of us love to travel, but the coronavirus has reduced us all to armchair tourists. Thanks to the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, we can still enjoy some of the most prized delicacies from around the globe — including Spain’s famous Iberico pork, raised right here in the Coyote Valley of Middletown.

Encina Farms’ proprietors, Alberto Solis and Helmut Drews, are among only four or five Iberico growers in the U.S. and the only one in California. What makes Iberico pork so special? It starts with the pigs themselves. Ibericos tend to have smaller litters, yield less meat per head and take time to mature, but their richly marbled meat is the most prized in the world — deliciously sumptuous in flavor with a healthy fat profile. The sweet nutty flavor and aroma come from a diet rich in acorns; the name Encina is Spanish for a type of oak tree. Encina Farms offers a selection of products including bacon, sausage and loin chops. I can attest that their chorizo is pure heaven when grilled. Thanks to Alberto and Helmut who imported Iberico pigs from Spain and proved to us that pigs can fly.